Novak Djokovic gets his French Open tournament underway later.

The world number one begins at Roland Garros against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

Before that, 13-time winner in Paris, Rafa Nadal, kicks off his campaign with a game against Jordan Thompson at 2pm.

In the women's singles, world number one Iga Swiatek plays Lesia Tsurenko.