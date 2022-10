Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 87-83 to Belfast Star in the Men’s Super League. Alan Cantwell reports

Flexachem Killorglin went down 94-84 at NUIG Maree. Padraig Harnett reports

Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney won 99-71 at S-E-T-U Waterford Vikings in the National League as Enda Walshe reports reports

Advertisement

However, Killarney Cougars lost 74-60 to Fr Mathews.

The Women’s National League saw St Paul’s Killarney beat Limerick Celtics 78-73. Padraig Harnett reports