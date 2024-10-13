Both Kerry sides in Superleague action this afternoon

After wins last night, both Kerry Superleague sides are back in action today
Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Killester from 3pm
While Flexachem KCYMS have a home tie against Templeogue from 4:30
