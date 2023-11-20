Advertisement
Boost for Leinster ahead of showdown with Munster

Nov 20, 2023 17:21 By radiokerrysport
Boost for Leinster ahead of showdown with Munster
There’s good news for Leinster ahead of Saturday’s URC showdown with Munster.

Prop Ed Byrne has returned to full training following a hamstring injury.

Michael Milne is on the brink of a comeback, and will have a shoulder injury assessed this week.

While Cian Healy will step up his training load following a shoulder problem of his own.

Two Irish sides will compete in the freshly expanded Celtic Challenge.

A combined provinces team won this year’s inaugural competition against developmental sides from Wales and Scotland.

The new format will run for 11 weeks from December 18th, featuring two representatives from each union.

