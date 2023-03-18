Bohs win & draw in Dublin derby

Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers have drawn 1-1 in the Women's Premier Division game at Tolka Park.
Sarah Rowe's first half strike has given Bohemians all 3 pionts against Galway at Eamonn Deacy Park.
