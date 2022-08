Bohemians have parted company with their manager, Keith Long.

Last night’s 3-1 defeat at home to St. Pat’s leaves Bohs sixth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, and relying on the FAI Cup for a return to Europe.

Trevor Croly and Derek Pender have been placed in charge of first-team affairs ahead of Friday’s visit of bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers to Dalymount.