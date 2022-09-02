Advertisement
Bohs go into tonight's Dublin derby without a manager

Sep 2, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Bohs go into tonight's Dublin derby without a manager
Bohemians go into tonight's big Dublin derby in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division without a manager.

Trevor Croly and Derek Pender are in temporary charge for the visit of Shamrock Rovers to Dalymount Park.

Derry City start the night in second and welcome UCD to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Third placed Dundalk play Shelbourne, and St. Patrick's Athletic take on Finn Harps.

First Division leaders Cork City welcome Longford to Turner's Cross tonight.

Third placed Waterford are away to south-east rivals Wexford.

Treaty United host Cobh Ramblers, and Bray Wanderers play Athlone.

All of this evening's games kick off at 7.45.

