Bohs confirm Parsons

Feb 4, 2025 15:40 By radiokerrysport
Bohemians have confirmed the signing of former Waterford winger Connor Parsons.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 77 Blues appearances before leaving to join Dagenham and Redbridge two months ago.

The English club have agreed to a transfer for an undisclosed fee due to personal reasons for the player.

Parsons is the fifth new arrival at Dalymount Park - along with Colm Whelan, Niall Morahan and John Mountney, and loanee Kian Best.

Meanwhile, St Pat's midfielder Aaron Bolger will spend the first half of the new Premier Division season on loan.

The club confirmed that the 25-year-old is joining National League side Ebbsfleet United temporarily.

The Republic of Ireland under-19 international moved to Richmond Park from Cork City last season, making 29 appearances overall for the Saints.

