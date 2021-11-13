Bohs beat Rovers

Bohemians enjoyed a 3-1 win over their bitter Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park last night.

Goals from Lee Grace, Promise Omochere and Robert Cornwall saw Keith Long's side beat the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.

That could prove to be a massive three points in their race for European qualifiation.

They're fourth in the table, ahead of Derry City only on goal difference.

That's after the Candystripes beat Sligo Rovers 2-0 at home while St. Pat's and Finn Harps played out a 2-2 draw in Inchicore.

This evening already relegated Longford host Waterford who are currently in the relegation play-off spot.