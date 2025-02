The Aviva Stadium is hosting a Dublin Derby in the League of Ireland Premier Division this afternoon.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers renew their rivalry with over 30 thousand fans expected to descend on Lansdowne Road later.

Kick off in that one is at 2pm.

Last night, Waterford opened their account with a 3-2 win away at Sligo Rovers.

Longford began their First Division campaign with a 1-0 loss at home to Bray Wanderers.