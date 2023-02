Bohemians were the only side to take all three points from the opening night of the League of Ireland Premier Division last night.

Declan Devine's side were 2-1 winners over newly promoted Cork City at Turner's Cross.

Elsewhere, it finished St. Pat's 1 Derry City 1,

Advertisement

Dundalk 1 UCD 1,

And Shelbourne 0 Drogheda 0