Bockos Diamond Crowned Irish Derby Champion at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium

Bockos Diamond was crowned the 2024 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby champion on Saturday night at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium, winning €125,000 for the Remember-Them syndicate.

This son of Dorotas Wildcat – Seaglass Shadow was sublime from trap six and produced an excellent 16.85 sectional to the third bend for trainer Graham Holland. He won by a length in 29.25 with his kennelmate Cheap Sandwiches finishing second giving the Riverside Kennels a wonderful 1-2. The Owen McKenna trained Callaway Knegare was third.

This is an historic fourth Irish Greyhound Derby win for Tipperary based trainer Graham Holland. This sees him take his place in the history books of greyhound racing, becoming only the third trainer in the almost 100-year history of the Irish Greyhound Derby to win the accolade an incredible 4 times. He joins trainers Tom Lynch (who completed his last win in 1967) and Gay McKenna (in 1972).

Bockos Diamond remained unbeaten throughout the competition and brought his tally of wins on Saturday night to 15 in a row! He broke the track record in the third-round clocking 28.94 and equalled that record in the semi-finals. He is one of the best greyhounds we have ever seen.

Elite Josh won the €7,500 Michael Fortune Memorial Derby Plate for trainer/owner Myles Roban. De Lahdedah won the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Consolation in an exciting finish for trainer Liam Dowling and The Garsuns syndicate.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “Bockos Diamond was a deserving winner of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby. Congratulations to Graham Holland, his team, and the owners. It was a special evening for our sport with thousands of racegoers visiting the newly refurbished Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium and the weather didn’t dampen our spirits. Roll on the Winter Racing Festival next month and 2025!”