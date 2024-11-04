Bockos Diamond Breaks Track Record in Irish Derby

The Graham Holland trained Bockos Diamond made history at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night by becoming the fastest greyhound over the 550 yards trip in the third round of BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.

Owned by the Remember-Them syndicate, this wonderful son of Dorotas Wildcat – Seaglass Shadow was sublime in front of a packed stand as he produced a track record breaking run of 28.94, along with sectionals of 3.30 and 16.63. The previous track record was 28.99 held by Pestana. Bockos is now the 6/4 favourite to win the €125,000 prize. A breakdown of the heats are below.

Heat 1

Bockos was infallible but Carrick Aldo ran the race of his life to finish second, beaten just three lengths resulting in this David Murray trained tracker clocking 29.15 for owner Thomas Glynn from Edenderry in County Offaly. The Pat Buckley trained Superfast Gorden grabbed third spot for his owners Eamonn Doyle & Mark Hatton from Enniscorthy County Wexford. What an opening heat to the third round!

Heat 2

Trainer Liam Dowling managed to get both his runners through in heat 2 with Ballymac Briar obliging for owner Maurice Brick from Castleisland County Kerry in a time of 29.68. It was a blanket finish with a head separating him and Scooby Pacemaker for trainer Jennifer O’Donnell. It was another short head back to English Derby champion De Lahdedah in third place for the Kingdom trainer Dowling.

Heat 3

It was a four-dog race in heat 3 with Randolph Scotts and Fairy Footsteps both non-runners. Untold Dollar gave Holland his second winner of the night as this son of Newinn Taylor – Glenegar Mildred won in 29.34 after a lovely run along the inside from trap one. Seven Beach was six lengths back in second spot for trainer Jennifer O’Donnell with the Rosemary Price trained Is She There half a length back in third place for owners Eugene Price & Colin Rosbottom.

Heat 4

Extra Gain landed heat 4 for trainer Gerry Holian and owner Susan Garrahy from Clonlara in County Clare. He showed plenty of place and just held on by half a length to UK raider March On Freddie for trainer David Mullins and London owner George Watson. The winning time was 29.82 with the Jerry Melia trained and owned A Lucky Julie third.

Heat 5

Ballinabola Jim remains unbeaten in this year’s derby as he cruised to victory in 29.39 for trainer Brendan P Murphy. The John F McGee trained Da Bold Falcon was flying home with just half a length between them at the finishing line for owner Patrick McDonagh from Irvinestown County Fermanagh. Hot Wood and Singalong Dolly dead-heated for third with the latter getting through after a toss between trainers Gerry Holian and Pat Buckley. Cesarewitch winner Dolly is owned by Gilbert Anderson from Oxfordshire, UK.

Heat 6

Bombay Pat gave Holland his third winner of the night in a time of 29.30 for owners Pat Muldoon & Bayliss Gee. He dug deep to pick up the pacesetter Short Grip who qualified in second spot two and a half lengths behind Bombay Pat. Short Grip is trained and owned by County Offaly man Patrick John Cocoman. Callaway Knegare was third for trainer Owen McKenna and The Field Sports syndicate from Brosna.

Heat 7

Holland enjoyed a wonderful four-timer in heat 7 as Cheap Sandwiches produced a career best to win in 29.18 with a 16.92 sectional to the third bend. Known as Sambo at home, this son of Burgess Bucks – Hearthill Josie was impressive as the 2/5 favourite for owners Bark Wahlberg Syndicate from Tralee. Hawfield Blue took a flier from trap two for trainer John F McGee and County Kildare owner Jerry Connors. Mustang Fever was third for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle and owners Sean Bourke & Paul Horig from Clonmel.

Heat 8

Undulation produced a career best to win heat 8 for trainer/owner Brendan Matthews from Newry. This daughter of Pestana – Unlock Unlock won in 29.16 with Boylesports Bob a length back in second place for trainer Paul Hennessy and owners John Boyle & Ned Murphy. Cheque For Cash was third for trainer Karol Ramsbottom and the Cash Back syndicate from Mallow.

Notable market movers from BoyleSports:

• Bockos Diamond 6/4 from 5/2

• Cheap Sandwiches 10/1 from 14/1

• Bombay Pat 8/1 from 12/1