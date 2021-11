Marc Bircham's time as Waterford manager has come to an end.

The club have terminated his contract, just three days before their promotion/relegation play-off against UCD.

In a statement on Twitter this morning, Bircham said he had been suspended for a week by the club after 'a difference of opinion' with the owner in a text exchange last night.

Waterford subsequently announced the sacking of the Englishman.