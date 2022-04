Stuart Bingham is safely through to the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

The 2015 Crucible champion beat Lyu Haotian 10-5.

On the other table, four-time champion John Higgins trails Thepchaiya Un-Nooh by 4-frames to 2.

Earlier, Neil Robertson progressed to round-2 with a 10-5 victory over Anthony Hugill.