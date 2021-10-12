Advertisement
Sport

Billy Sheehan to be put forward for ratification as Laois manager next week

Oct 12, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Billy Sheehan to be put forward for ratification as Laois manager next week Billy Sheehan to be put forward for ratification as Laois manager next week
Share this article

Billy Sheehan will be put forward for ratification as Laois' next senior football manager next week.

The Kerry-native played for the O'Moores between 2005 and 2015 and was confirmed as the preferred candidate to succeed Mike Quirke last night.

Fellow former Laois forwards Chris Conway and Brian 'Beano' McDonald will both be part of Sheehan's backroom team.

Advertisement

Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett is set to be retained as senior hurling manager with ex Waterford boss Derek McGrath remaining with the minor management.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus