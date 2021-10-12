Billy Sheehan to be put forward for ratification as Laois manager next week

Billy Sheehan will be put forward for ratification as Laois' next senior football manager next week.

The Kerry-native played for the O'Moores between 2005 and 2015 and was confirmed as the preferred candidate to succeed Mike Quirke last night.

Fellow former Laois forwards Chris Conway and Brian 'Beano' McDonald will both be part of Sheehan's backroom team.

Seamas 'Cheddar' Plunkett is set to be retained as senior hurling manager with ex Waterford boss Derek McGrath remaining with the minor management.