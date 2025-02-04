Advertisement
Sport

Billy Lee steps down as manager of Stacks

Feb 4, 2025 15:35 By radiokerrysport
Billy Lee steps down as manager of Stacks
Austin Stacks v Laune Rangers in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
It has been confirmed that Billy Lee has stepped down as manager of Austin Stacks.

Last season he led the club back to the Senior grade, as well as guiding them to Munster Intermediate success.

