Billy Dennehy steps down as Kerry FC manager; Club award winners revealed

Kerry FC will have a new manager in their second season in the League Of Ireland.

Billy Dennehy announced at the club's end of season awards ceremony in Killarney last night that he would not be in charge for 2024.

Dennehy is Kerry FC Sporting Director.

Advertisement

A number of awards were presented at the function in Killarney last night.

(All photos courtesy of Adam Kowalczyk)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports Writers Player of the Year: Leo Gaxha

Players Player of the Year: Sean McGrath

Golden Boot winner: Ryan Kelliher

Goal of the Season: Kennedy Amechi away to Wexford

U14 Player of the Year; Jack Daly

U15 Player of the Year; Robert Keane

U17 Player of the Year; Luke Palmer

U19 Player of the Year; Oisin Breen