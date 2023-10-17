Advertisement
Sport

Biggest away victory in over eight years for Ireland

Oct 17, 2023 07:40 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland recorded their biggest away victory in over eight years last night.

Goals from Evan Ferguson, Mikey Johnston, Matt Doherty and Callum Robinson saw Stephen Kenny’s side beat Gibraltar 4-nil in Faro.

It was just Ireland’s second win of this Euro qualifying campaign, and they’ll play the Netherlands in Amsterdam next month.

Robinson says it wasn't as easy as the result might suggest

The Dutch kept their qualification hopes alive with an injury-time Virgil van Dijk penalty handing them a 1-nil win away to Greece.

Wout Weghorst had missed an earlier penalty, and Greece boss Gus Poyet was sent off for protesting a potential third spot-kick.

=====

Last night’s Group F qualifier meeting of Belgium and Sweden was abandoned at half-time.

The teams reached the decision following consultation with Brussels police in the wake of a terrorist attack, in which two Swedish nationals were killed.

=====

The Republic of Ireland under-21s could lose their status as Group A leaders in Euro qualification today.

A win for Norway away to Italy will see them move above Jim Crawford’s side on goal difference.

Elsewhere in the group, Latvia host Turkey this lunchtime.

====

Northern Ireland are looking to halt Slovenia’s march to the Euros tonight.

The Group H leaders visit Windsor Park from 7.45.

And England need only to avoid defeat against Italy at Wembley to book their tickets to Germany next summer.

====

Having secured Euro qualification without kicking a ball on Sunday night, Scotland are in friendly action later.

Steve Clarke’s side are in Lille to play France.

