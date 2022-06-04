Big win for U21s; Seniors start Nations League campaign today

A brace from Southampton’s Will Smallbone means the Republic of Ireland’s hopes of qualification for the Under-21 European Championships remain in their own hands.

Jim Crawford’s side beat Bosnia-Herzegovina by 3-goals to nil last night at Tallaght Stadium.

Montenegro visit the same venue on Monday, before Ireland go to Italy on June 14th.

The Republic of Ireland senior side begin their Nations League campaign this afternoon in the heat of Yerevan.

Michael Obafemi could make a first international appearance in three-and-a-half years, as Stephen Kenny’s side take on Armenia.

Kick-off is at 2pm, Irish time.

Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne will look to extend their winning run to seven matches this evening, as they take on Galway.

Elsewhere, second placed Wexford Youths are away to Sligo Rovers.

Peamount play Cork City, Treaty United face DLR Waves, and Bohemians go to Athlone.