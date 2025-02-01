Big win for Forest over Brighton

Nottingham Forest have thrashed Brighton 7-nil to move six points off the top of the Premier League.
Chris Wood scored a hat-trick for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who were thumped 5-nil themselves last week.
