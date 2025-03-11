Advertisement
Sport

Big night of Champions League last-16 action ahead

Mar 11, 2025 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Big night of Champions League last-16 action ahead
There's a big night of Champions League last-16 action ahead.

First up Barcelona entertain Benfica in the second leg of their tie at 5:45.

The hosts lead the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

Then from 8, Liverpool welcome Paris Saint Germain to Anfield.

Speaking ahead of this game Reds boss Arne Slot says he believes counterpart Luis Enrique is trying to play mind games when he says they have "nothing to lose" in the tie

The French club go into the game trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Kick-off is at 8-o'clock and Slot has confirmed Cody Gakpo is available after recovering from injury.

At the same time Inter resume with a 2-0 lead over Dutch side Feyenoord in Milan and Bayern Munich take a 3-0 advantage to German rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

