Big night ahead at Euros

Israel Olatunde will be in lane-7 for the third semi-final of the men’s 100-metres at the European Championships in Munich this evening.

That race is on track just before 8.20, with only the first two qualifying automatically for tonight’s final, along with two fastest losers.

Also this evening, Darragh McElhinney and Brian Fay are in the final of the men’s 5000-metres.

Earlier today, Rhasidat Adeleke’s 51-point-zero-eight was enough for her to qualify for tomorrow’s final of the 400-metres.

Ciara Mageean ran a season’s best time of 4-minutes-3-point-zero-3 seconds to qualify for Friday’s final of the 15-hundred metres.

While Sarah Healy admitted her attitude got the better of her as she missed out on a place in that final.

But Brendan Boyce managed tenth in the men’s 35-k walk.

TRACK CYCLING

The duo of Mia Griffin and Lara Gillespie have finished ninth in the Women’s Madison at the Track Cycling European Championships.

And having reached the semi-finals via the repechage, Orla Walsh was twelfth overall in the Women’s Keirin.

AQUATICS

Mona McSharry will be in the second semi-final of the 50-metre breaststroke at the European Championships in Rome in the next half hour.

It’s her third semi-final of the meet.

Earlier, Clare Cryan finished eleventh in the final of the women’s 1-metre springboard diving.