There's a big game in the Women's Premier Division this afternoon.

Last season's double winners Shelbourne go up against Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park, where kick off is at 2pm.

Elsewhere, Galway United host Bohemians, DLR Waves face Cork City and Treaty United entertain Athlone Town.

At the Showgrounds, it's Sligo Rovers versus Peamount.