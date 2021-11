There's a big Dublin derby in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Champions Shamrock Rovers take on Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Elsewhere, European hopefuls Derry City welcome in-form Sligo Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Advertisement

St Pats host relegation-threatened Finn Harps in Inchicore.

All three matches kick off at 7.45.