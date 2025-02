Tralee Chess Club today play rounds 5 and 6 of the Munster League in Charleville, County Cork.

In Division 1 at 11 Tralee A team play Ennis A. At 4 Tralee A play CCYMS, Cork.

In Division 3 Tralee B play UCC B at 11. At 4 Tralee B play Ennis C.

Both Tralee teams need victories in their best of 5 matches to remain in league contention.