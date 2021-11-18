Big changes for Ciara Griffins last game in an Ireland shirt

Three players could make their Ireland debuts in Saturday’s test with Japan at the RDS.

Leinster pair Mary Healy and Ella Roberts are among the replacements, along with Connacht back, Shannon Tuohey.

With Beibhinn Parsons off to Dubai on Sevens duty, Aoife Doyle starts on the wing.

There’s a new half-back partnership with Kathryn Dane and Enya Breen.

And there are five changes in the back, but captain Ciara Griffin remains on the blindside for her final game in an Ireland shirt.

The match will also be Adam Griggs’ last as head coach.