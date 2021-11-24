Advertisement
Benzema given a one year suspended jail term for attempted blackmail

Nov 24, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
France and Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema has been given a one year suspended jail term for attempted blackmail.

A court in Versailles has found the 33 year old complicit in the attempted blackmail of former team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Benzema, who was not in court, has also been fined €75,000.

Prosecutors had claimed that Benzema encouraged Valbuena to pay a suspected group of blackmailers to keep the tape out of the public domain back in 2015.

His lawyer says he'll appeal against the verdict.

Benzema is expected to play for Real Madrid against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League tonight.

