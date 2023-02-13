Advertisement
Sport

Bentancur out for rest of the season

Feb 13, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Bentancur out for rest of the season Bentancur out for rest of the season
Share this article

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Uruguay international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester.

Bentancur will have surgery - but the injury leaves Spurs short, with Yves Bissouma also out.

Advertisement

Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is understood to be among the contenders to become the next head coach of Leeds.

He was at Elland Road yesterday to watch the 2-nil Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

Schreuder was sacked by the Dutch club last month, after succeeding Erik ten Hag

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus