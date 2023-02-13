Bentancur out for rest of the season

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The Uruguay international ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leicester.

Bentancur will have surgery - but the injury leaves Spurs short, with Yves Bissouma also out.

Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is understood to be among the contenders to become the next head coach of Leeds.

He was at Elland Road yesterday to watch the 2-nil Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

Schreuder was sacked by the Dutch club last month, after succeeding Erik ten Hag