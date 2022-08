Sam Bennett has stretched his lead in the race for the green jersey after stage-7 of the Vuelta Espana.

He was sixth behind stage winner Jesus Herrada, and crucially three places ahead of his nearest rival, Mads Pedersen.

Bennett now holds a fifteen-point lead over Pedersen.

Remco Evenepoel keeps the overall leader’s red jersey, with a 21-second advantage over Rudy Molard.