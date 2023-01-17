Ben Healy expected to be included in Scotland squad

Ben Healy is expected to be included in Scotland's Six Nations squad when it's named shortly.

The Munster out-half will move to Edinburgh at the end of the season and is eligible for selection.

Four uncapped players have been named in Warren Gatland's first squad since returning as Wales rugby union head coach.

Ospreys pair Keiran Williams and Rhys Davies have been selected, along with Cardiff's Mason Grady and Teddy Williams.

They're the only rookies in a 37-man group, with Gatland's first match back in charge against Ireland next month.

Meanwhile, Cameron Woki has been ruled out of France's campaign.

The 24-year-old forward suffered a broken wrist in Racing's win over Harlequins in the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend.

Caolin Blade has signed a new three-year deal with Connacht.

The scrum-half first played with the province in 2014 and has since made 160 appearances.