Beirne doubt for remainder of Six Nations

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne is a doubt for the remainder of the Six Nations.
He’s to see a specialist today to ascertain his treatment, having come off with a leg injury during Saturday’s win over France.
Jonathan Sexton will have a groin issue managed by the Ireland medical staff.
Rob Herring is observing the return-to-play protocols, while Dan Sheehan is having his hamstring injury supervised.
A 25-man squad has been retained to train with the Ireland under-20s this week.
The likes of Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale and Gavin Coombes have been released to their provinces.