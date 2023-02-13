Advertisement
Beirne doubt for remainder of Six Nations

Feb 13, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne is a doubt for the remainder of the Six Nations.

He’s to see a specialist today to ascertain his treatment, having come off with a leg injury during Saturday’s win over France.

Jonathan Sexton will have a groin issue managed by the Ireland medical staff.

Rob Herring is observing the return-to-play protocols, while Dan Sheehan is having his hamstring injury supervised.

A 25-man squad has been retained to train with the Ireland under-20s this week.

The likes of Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale and Gavin Coombes have been released to their provinces.

