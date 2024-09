Munster Rugby have confirmed Tadhg Beirne as their new captain ahead of the new season.

Beirne takes over the duties from Peter O’Mahony.

The 32-year-old forward joined Munster from Scarlets in 2018.

He's scored eight tries in 76 appearances with the province and was part of the squad to win the U-R-C title in 2023.

Munster Head Coach Graham Rowntree praised Beirne following the announcement, saying it feels right.