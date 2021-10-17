Beaufort through to Intermediate Final

Beaufort have won through to the Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.

They’ve beaten Rathmore at Fitzgerald Stadium on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-10

The opening exchanges were tight in Killarney with both teams not allowing much space. Rathmore hit 4 wides in the opening 10 minutes and trailed by the minimum, 2 points to 1.

The quick passing and direct football by Beaufort meant they went into the sos uisce 2 points clear, 4 points to 2.

But drama hit on the 22nd minute. a missed pass in the Beaufort defence meant Mark Reen was one on one. Mark slotted the ball into the net for Rathmore but was pulled down by Sean Kelliher. The referee didn't allow the goal to stand and gave a black card to Beaufort's Sean Kelliher. The penalty was saved by Sean Coffey but the rebound ended up going over the line and Rathmore were level. 1-2 to 0-5.

Rathmore got the next flurry of scores and went into the break 2 points in front, 1-4 to 0-5.

Beaufort started the second half with two quick fire points before a well worked Kieran Dennehy meant the mid Kerry side led by 3 only 5 minutes into the half.

Beaufort's lead at the water break was 2, 1-9 to 1-7.

But it must be said, Beaufort finished well the stronger, outscoring their counterparts 7 points to 3 in the closing stages, winning out 1-16 to 1-10