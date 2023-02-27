Bealham to miss Ireland’s remaining Six Nations games

Finlay Bealham will miss Ireland’s remaining Six Nations games with Scotland and England.

The Connacht tighthead suffered a twisted knee in Saturday’s win over Italy, and was replaced four minutes before the break by Tom O’Toole.

News of Bealham’s injury will be tempered by the impending return of Tadhg Furlong.

Advertisement

He’s been retained as part of a 27-man mini-camp this week, and could make his return at Murrayfield.

Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are also part of that group having not played in any of the first three games of the campaign.