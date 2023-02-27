Advertisement
Sport

Bealham to miss Ireland’s remaining Six Nations games

Feb 27, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Bealham to miss Ireland’s remaining Six Nations games Bealham to miss Ireland’s remaining Six Nations games
Share this article

Finlay Bealham will miss Ireland’s remaining Six Nations games with Scotland and England.

The Connacht tighthead suffered a twisted knee in Saturday’s win over Italy, and was replaced four minutes before the break by Tom O’Toole.

News of Bealham’s injury will be tempered by the impending return of Tadhg Furlong.

Advertisement

He’s been retained as part of a 27-man mini-camp this week, and could make his return at Murrayfield.

Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are also part of that group having not played in any of the first three games of the campaign.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus