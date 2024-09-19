Advertisement
Sport

Beaglaíoch With A Chance Of Winning First All Star

Sep 19, 2024 18:04 By brendan
Beaglaíoch With A Chance Of Winning First All Star
Share this article

Kerry have received 4 nominations for this years PWC Gaa All Star awards.

Dingle's Tom O Sullivan (2), An Ghaeltacht's Brían Ó Beaglaíoch (0) and Fossa's David (5) and Paudie (3) Clifford are Kerrys All Star nominees.

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch is the only Kerry nominee who has not previously won an all star. The west Kerry back will be hoping it’s third time lucky after being nominated in 2021 and 2022. Beaglaioch became a vital score taker for Jack O’Connors side, scoring 7 points for Kerry during the All-Ireland championship.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan thinks the Gaeltacht man is in with a good chance of being selected…

All Ireland champions Armagh have 11 nominations from a list of 45 for the PWC GAA / GPA Awards.

Advertisement

Armagh's Barry McCambridge is hot favourite to be named Footballer of the Year after he was nominated alongside Galway pair Paul Conroy and John Maher.

Galway have received 8 nominations, Donegal 7, and Kerry, Dublin and Louth have 4 players each on the list.

Armagh's Oisin Conaty, Galway's Johnny McGrath and Donegal's Ciaran Moore are in the running for the Young Player of the Year Award.

Advertisement

The awards will be held at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday, November 1st – the 140th anniversary of the formation of the GAA.
++
Robbie Brennan is to become the new manager of the Meath senior footballers, replacing Colm O'Rourke.

He's been handed a 3 year term.

Brennan, who has been in charge of Kilmacud Crokes, will be assisted in the Royal County by Joe McMahon and Martin Corey.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kevin Cronin Makes Weight As Title Fight Gets The Go Ahead
Advertisement
McIlroy And Lowry Near The Top At Wentworth
Dundalk Players Without Pay Again
Advertisement

Recommended

Kevin Cronin Makes Weight As Title Fight Gets The Go Ahead
McIlroy And Lowry Near The Top At Wentworth
Dundalk Players Without Pay Again
HSE confirms minor injuries unit to be developed in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus