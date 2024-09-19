Beaglaíoch With A Chance Of Winning First All Star

Kerry have received 4 nominations for this years PWC Gaa All Star awards.

Dingle's Tom O Sullivan (2), An Ghaeltacht's Brían Ó Beaglaíoch (0) and Fossa's David (5) and Paudie (3) Clifford are Kerrys All Star nominees.

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch is the only Kerry nominee who has not previously won an all star. The west Kerry back will be hoping it’s third time lucky after being nominated in 2021 and 2022. Beaglaioch became a vital score taker for Jack O’Connors side, scoring 7 points for Kerry during the All-Ireland championship.

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan thinks the Gaeltacht man is in with a good chance of being selected…

All Ireland champions Armagh have 11 nominations from a list of 45 for the PWC GAA / GPA Awards.

Armagh's Barry McCambridge is hot favourite to be named Footballer of the Year after he was nominated alongside Galway pair Paul Conroy and John Maher.

Galway have received 8 nominations, Donegal 7, and Kerry, Dublin and Louth have 4 players each on the list.

Armagh's Oisin Conaty, Galway's Johnny McGrath and Donegal's Ciaran Moore are in the running for the Young Player of the Year Award.

The awards will be held at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday, November 1st – the 140th anniversary of the formation of the GAA.

Robbie Brennan is to become the new manager of the Meath senior footballers, replacing Colm O'Rourke.

He's been handed a 3 year term.

Brennan, who has been in charge of Kilmacud Crokes, will be assisted in the Royal County by Joe McMahon and Martin Corey.