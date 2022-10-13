Advertisement
Sport

Bayern Munich and Club Brugge reach Last 16

Oct 13, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Bayern Munich and Club Brugge reach Last 16 Bayern Munich and Club Brugge reach Last 16
Share this article

Bayern Munich have sealed their place in the knockout stages with a 4-2 win in Plzen

Club Brugge have also reached the last 16, a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid was enough to secure their place

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus