Bayern Munich were 1-nil winners over Paris Saint Germain in their first leg thanks to a Kingsley Coman goal in the second half.

The visitors finished the game with 10 men after Benjamin Pavard was sent off for a second yellow card following a foul on Lionel Messi.

In the last 16 of the competition tonight, Chelsea are away to Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge face Benfica.

Advertisement

Both first leg matches kick off at 8pm.