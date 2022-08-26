Advertisement
Sport

Battle of Britain in Champions League

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Battle of Britain in Champions League Battle of Britain in Champions League
Share this article

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League took place in Istanbul.

Last year's finalists Liverpool were drawn in the same group as Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

Premier League winners Manchester City will face Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen.

Advertisement

Scottish Premiership title holders Celtic are in a group with defending champions Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham - on their return to the tournament - have been draw alongside Marseille, Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

While Chelsea go up against AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

Advertisement

The first games take place on September the 14th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus