Battle of Britain in Champions League

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League took place in Istanbul.

Last year's finalists Liverpool were drawn in the same group as Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

Premier League winners Manchester City will face Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen.

Scottish Premiership title holders Celtic are in a group with defending champions Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham - on their return to the tournament - have been draw alongside Marseille, Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.

While Chelsea go up against AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

The first games take place on September the 14th.