The battle against the drop is front and centre in the Premier League this afternoon.

Leeds can climb out of the bottom three with a win at home to Newcastle at lunchtime.

Anything but a win for Southampton at home to Fulham will seal their relegation.

Nottingham Forest can edge closer to safety with a win at Chelsea.

Bournemouth will be safe if they pick up a point at Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Tottenham.