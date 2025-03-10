Basketball Ireland weekend review

EJ Sligo All-Stars kept themselves very much in the reckoning for a playoff berth in Domino’s Men’s Super League after they prevailed 122-115 in an epic showdown with Belfast Star that went to double overtime in Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday night, while in Domino’s Women’s Super League, Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers returned home from Coláiste Íosagáin celebrating a 74-68 victory over Trinity Meteors and, with it, a spot in this season’s playoffs.

Jonathan Brown hit a huge three for the visitors with 20 seconds remaining to force a second period of overtime, during which Thomas Child and Robert Montgomery combined for 13 to help see Sligo over the line, the latter taking his tally to 40 by the final buzzer.

Maximillian Cooper and De Ondre Jackson were among the big hitters for Star, with a combined 57, but even that was not enough to prevent Belfast slipping just outside the playoff spots with one game remaining.

“We've known all season that performances like that one are possible” insisted Shane O’Meara, EJ Sligo All-Stars head coach.

“We’ve been dealt so many hard blows through injuries and close losses, but all that matters now are the next two games and making the playoffs.

“Huge credit tonight to Sean Snee who came up big with huge defensive plays. Rob's 40 points and 16 rebounds was one of the best performances I've seen this season” he remarked.

While Bright St. Vincent’s took a huge step towards survival in the top tier following their 99-80 road win over Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU on Saturday evening, they were unable to complete the job on Sunday, as they lost out to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 95-83 at MTU Kerry.

A big third-quarter display by the hosts, saw them turn a three-point half-time deficit into a ten-point lead and they managed to keep their Dublin rivals at bay throughout the fourth, thanks in no small measure to the 48 points that Marquavian Stephens and Daniel Jokubaitis accumulated on the day.

Energywise Ireland Neptune kept their prospects of playoff qualification very much in their own hands after they ran out 96-64 winners over Maree in Neptune Stadium, Chancellor Hunter contributing 18 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to help address the game-high 32 points that Joshua McGettigan put up for the Galway side.

Flexachem remain clinging to some hope of a place in the playoffs after they edged regular season winners, UCC Demons 98-95 in Killorglin Sports Complex, Jordan Blount carding a triple double for the hosts with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

Defending champions, Griffith College Éanna enjoyed a 98-85 success at home to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Tyland Crawford emerging the game’s top scorer on 28 points.

Even a massive 45-point haul by Samuel Henderson in Clontarf on Saturday night could not stop Killester recording a 102-88 home win over Templeogue, whose hopes of survival remain hanging by a thread. Kason Harrell and Isiah Dasher each put up 25 for the hosts.

Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers have secured their place in this season’s Domino’s Women’s Super League playoffs after they followed up on last week’s narrow one-point victory away to The Address UCC Glanmire with another big 74-68 road win over Trinity Meteors in Coláiste Íosagáin on Saturday evening.

The Laois side edged every quarter, as Jessica Fressle again spearheaded their offence with a game-high 29 points, while Alyssa Velles and Lynn Tunnah combined for an additional 30.

The same three players, together with Ireland senior international, Amy Dooley, accounted for a total of 40 rebounds, all but nine of them off the defensive board.

“The girls are performing to the level we expected at the start of the season” remarked Peter O’Sullivan, Portlaoise head coach.

“They’ve played the way we’ve asked them to and it has got them to the playoffs. We’re in a strong position now” he insisted.

Killester preserved their hopes of pipping FloMAX Liffey Celtics to second place in the table after they recorded a convincing 88-64 victory away to their Leixlip rivals on Saturday night, subsequently exacting some measure of revenge for their Paudie O’Connor National Cup Final heartbreak in January.

Michelle Clarke was in sensational form for the visitors, draining six of her eight attempts off the arc to take her tally to 31 on the night, an impressive return that was bolstered by the combined 30 that Destiny Strother and Samantha Haiby served up.

While it closes the gap on their Kildare rivals to six points, Killester still need to win their remaining two games and hope that Celtics slip up again when The Address UCC Glanmire pay them a visit for their final regular season fixture next Saturday.

“The obvious was Mimi Clarke’s incredible individual performance tonight, but we also got contributions from all over” said Mark Grennell, Killester head coach.

“Our effort and work rate again were the stand out for me. We probably needed the win a bit more than them and we took advantage of that” he added.

Regular season winners, SETU Waterford Wildcats were not about to take their foot off the gas against play-off hopefuls, Utility Trust St. Paul’s, inflicting a second successive reversal on the Kerry side as they ran out 65-50 winners in Mercy College.

While Alexandra Wittinger carded a game-high 22 points, along with 16 rebounds for the visitors, it was not enough to take down a Waterford side, for whom Kate Hickey put up 20 points, with her sister, Sarah and Chelsea Cain immense under the boards, as they mopped up a massive 40 rebounds between them.

This loss for St. Paul’s sets up a decisive battle with Catalyst Fr. Mathews for the one remaining playoff berth next Saturday, after the Cork side, themselves, lost out 88-69 in their derby at home to Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell.

Deaja Richardson proved Brunell’s most prolific performer, with 24 points and seven boards, while Trinity Hudson and Edel Thornton teamed up for an additional 30 points for the visitors.

A big first-half performance paved the way for The Address UCC Glanmire’s 84-39 victory over University of Galway Mystics in Ballinfoyle Community Centre, the Cork side reaching full-time with five players in double digits, including Annaliese Murphy on 14, with Sinead O’Reilly and Claire O’Sullivan each on 10 rebounds.

Scotts Lakers Killarney weathered a strong comeback by Moy Tolka Rovers to clinch a 93-91 home win that copper-fastens their place in this season’s Domino’s Men’s Division One playoffs.

Christian Simmons amassed 39 points as Drogheda Wolves got their playoff campaign back on the rails following their 130-89 victory over Killarney Cougars in Ballymakenny College.

Mater Private Malahide suffered a setback in their bid for a top-four finish in the North Conference after they lost out 108-62 at home to Limerick Celtics.

Team NorthWest suffered a narrow 75-72 defeat at the hands of Titans in Ballinfoyle Castlegar Centre, while Joels Dublin Lions ran out 97-85 winners over SETU Waterford Vikings in Coláiste Bríde.

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers maintained their winning form with an 88-66 success over Maigh Cuilinn in St. Mary’s Hall, while Carrick Cruisers served up a strong fourth-quarter surge to see off Tipp Talons 106-91 in Scoil Ruain.

While that result represented a major setback to Tipp’s prospects of reaching the playoffs, they did preserve such hopes by way of a 105-88 victory over Team NorthWest back in Scoil Ruain on Sunday afternoon, Joshua Reynolds putting up a staggering 56 points for the homeside.

Limerick Celtic’s 79-58 triumph over Templeogue in Nord Anglia on Saturday ensured the race for second place in Domino’s Women’s Division One goes right down to the final day of the regular season.

Indeed, they remain neck and neck with Limerick Sport Huskies who chalked up an 89-79 win over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in Coláiste Bríde, while table toppers, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles saw off Moy Tolka Rovers 78-38 to stretch their perfect league run to 15 games.

iSecure Swords Thunder’s narrow 72-71 victory over Cleveland Rockets in Newforge Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon saw them leapfrog their hosts into fourth place in the table.

Results

Domino’s Men’s Super League

Saturday March 8th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 80-99 Bright St. Vincent’s

Energywise Ireland Neptune 96-64 Maree

Belfast Star 115-122 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Griffith College Éanna 98-85 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Killester 102-88 Templeogue

Flexachem KCYMS 98-95 UCC Demons

Sunday March 9th

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 95-83 Bright St. Vincent’s.

Domino’s Women’s Super League

Saturday March 8th

University of Galway Mystics 39-84 The Address UCC Glanmire

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 69-88 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

SETU Waterford Wildcats 65-50 Utility Trust St. Paul’s

Trinity Meteors 68-74 Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 64-88 Killester

Domino’s Men’s Division One

Saturday March 8th

Tipp Talons 91-106 Carrick Cruisers

Mater Private Malahide 62-108 Limerick Celtics

Titans BC 75-72 Team NorthWest

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers 88-66 Maigh Cuilinn

Scotts Lakers Killarney 93-91 Moy Tolka Rovers

Drogheda Wolves 130-89 Killarney Cougars

Joels Dublin Lions 97-85 SETU Waterford Vikings

Sunday March 9th

Tipp Talons 105-88 Team NorthWest

Domino’s Women’s Division One

Saturday March 8th

Cleveland Rockets 71-72 iSecure Swords Thunder

Templeogue 58-79 Limerick Celtics

Moy Tolka Rovers 38-78 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles

Fixtures

Domino’s Men’s Super League

Wednesday March 12th

EJ Sligo All-Stars vs Maree, Mercy College, 1930

UCD Marian vs Killester, Nord Anglia, 2040

Thursday March 13th

Templeogue vs Griffith College Éanna, National Basketball Arena, 1900

Saturday March 15th

Belfast Star vs Killester, Newforge Sports Complex, 1830

Templeogue vs Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, National Basketball Arena, 1900

UCD Marian vs Bright St. Vincent’s, UCD Sports Centre, 1900

EJ Sligo All-Stars vs Energywise Ireland Neptune, Mercy College, 1930

Sunday March 16th

Maree vs Flexachem KCYMS, University of Galway Kingfisher, 1500

UCC Demons vs Griffith College Éanna, Mardyke Arena, 1500

Domino’s Women’s Super League

Saturday March 15th

University of Galway Mystics vs Trinity Meteors, University of Galway Kingfisher, 1530

Utility Trust St. Paul’s vs Catalyst Fr. Mathews, Aura, 1600

Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers vs SETU Waterford Wildcats, St. Mary’s Hall, 1800

FloMAX Liffey Celtics vs The Address UCC Glanmire, Leixlip Amenities, 1900

Killester vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 1930

Domino’s Men’s Division One

Thursday March 13th

Titans BC v Limerick Sport Eagles, Ballinfoyle Castlegar, 2000

Friday March 14th

Ulster University vs Carrick Cruisers, Jordanstown Sports Village, 1815

Saturday March 15th

Team NorthWest vs Moy Tolka Rovers, ATU Donegal, 1700

Mater Private Malahide vs ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, Malahide Community School, 1900

Limerick Celtics vs Killarney Cougars, Crescent College, 1900

Joels Dublin Lions vs Drogheda Wolves, Coláiste Bríde, 1930

Scotts Lakers Killarney vs Limerick Sport Eagles, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 1930

Maigh Cuilinn vs Tipp Talons, University of Galway Kingfisher, 1930

SETU Waterford Vikings vs Titans BC, SETU College Hall, 1930

Sunday March 16th

Carrick Cruisers vs ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers, Phoenix Centre, 1700

Monday March 17th

Tipp Talons vs Scotts Lakers Killarney, Scoil Ruain, 1400

Domino’s Women’s Division One

Saturday March 15th

Limerick Celtics vs Moy Tolka Rovers, Crescent College, 1645

Limerick Sport Huskies vs iSecure Swords Thunder, St. Munchin’s College, 1700

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions vs McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, Coláiste Bríde, 1730

Oblate Dynamos vs Templeogue, Oblate Hall, 1930