Basketball Ireland weekend review

Elijah Tillman scored 26 points for UCC Demons in their 108-96 win over Killester on Sunday to secure top spot in the Domino's Men's Super League

UCC Demons secured top spot in the Domino’s Men’s Super League and number one seeding for the end of season playoffs with two games to spare, following their 108-96 win over Killester on Sunday. SETU Waterford Wildcats also guaranteed they’d finish top of the Domino's Women’s Super League, following their 79-73 win at Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell on Sunday.

UCC Demons needed to win by a margin of 11 points or more to secure their head-to-head against Killester. The game was in the balance throughout with the lead changing hands 17 times, with Killester ahead by five, 85-80 at the end of the third, before UCC Demons pulled clear in the fourth quarter, Elijah Tillman scoring 11 of his 26 points in the quarter to help secure victory. Tilman also posted 11 rebounds in the contest and he wasn’t the only one who double-doubled, Tobias Christiansen with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

It was Demons’ second win of the weekend, they needed overtime to overcome EJ Sligo All-Stars 98-91, Patrick Robinson and Tillman combining for 11 points over the additional five minutes to increase their total to 37 and 24 respectively.

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony said: “This was one of three goals we set at the start of the year, and I’m extremely proud of the team for going 11 league games unbeaten to secure the top spot. We’ll approach the remaining games with no pressure, then flick the switch and get playoff ready."

EJ Sligo All-Stars kept their playoff hopes alive thanks to a 99-71 win over Templeogue on Sunday, while it was a good weekend for Belfast Star, who followed up Saturday’s 94-91 home win over Flexachem KCYMS with a 120-86 victory at Maree. De’Ondre Jackson racked up 28 points in Galway, to follow up his 29 point tally against Flexachem KCYMS.

Energywise Ireland Neptune also picked a pair of wins, a 94-92 Friday night success over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Neptune Stadium, along with an 81-67 road win over Bright St. Vincent’s on Saturday night, Chancellor Hunter and Tamyrik Fields combining for 53 points and 24 rebounds for the Cork side against their Dublin rivals.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, derby winners over Flexachem KCYMS on Wednesday, made it two wins from three games in five days, with a 82-69 home win over Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU on Sunday, to move them to 15-7 and level on points with Killester (15-6).

Defending champions Griffith College Éanna picked up two Dublin derby wins, they followed up Friday’s 88-72 success over Killester with a hard-fought 90-87 win at UCD Marian on Sunday. UCD Marian did pick up on win over the weekend, defeating Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 84-79 at MTU Arena on Friday night, five players hitting double figures for the Dublin outfit, including Jonathan Jean with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

SETU Waterford Wildcats had a hard-fought 79-73 road win at Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell to ensure they will have top seeding in the end of season playoffs in the Domino's Women’s Super League, with two games to spare. Jillian Hayes’ outfit trailed 56-53 going into the final quarter, but Sarah Hickey grabbed eight of her 20 points and Kate Hickey scored six of her 20 points in the closing stretch to help them over the line. Chelsea Cain had a double double, with 12 points and 14 rebounds for the victors too.

Midland Park Portlaoise Panthers gave their playoff hopes a vital boost with an impressive 69-68 win at The Address UCC Glanmire on Sunday. Trailing by as much as 10 points, 48-38, following Mia Furlong’s three pointer with three minutes to go in the second quarter and by eight points at half-time, Portlaoise Panthers finished strongly with Jessica Fressle hitting 11 of her 25 points in the final quarter to secure victory by the narrowest of margins. Amy Dooley got what proved to be the winning score against her former side from the free throw line with 10 seconds left.

On Saturday Killester returned to winning ways, the defending champions carded a 79-59 victory over Catalyst Fr. Mathews in Clontarf. Looking to bounce back from their seven-point loss to The Address UCC Glanmire the week before, the Dublin side opened up a 16-point advantage over Fr. Mathews early in the second quarter and managed to remain out in front to the final buzzer, Michelle Clarke draining five of her nine attempts from beyond the arc on her way to a game-high 22 points.

“That was a nice win for us” said Mark Grennell, Killester head coach. “They’re a good team and we did well to control the game like we did.

“I felt our standout was our work rate which had been a bit flat the last few games. We look forward to next week [away to FloMAX Liffey Celtics] now” he added.

Trinity Meteors remain neck and neck with Killester on nine wins apiece in the table after they turned up the heat in the second half to record an 80-62 road win over the in-form Utility Trust St. Paul’s on Saturday.

Emma Merriweather and Morgan Lenahan put in a serious shift for the visitors, the two players each carding 18 points, while combining for 19 rebounds and eight assists that went a long way to addressing the 23 points and 10 rebounds that Alexandra Wittenger chalked up for the Kerry side.

Five players finished in double figures for FloMAX Liffey Celtics, including Alexandra Navarette (20) and Ireland underage international, Clara Boyce (11), as the Paudie O’Connor National Cup winners earned an 85-34 win away to University of Galway Mystics on Saturday afternoon.

Eboni Williams and Rachel Huijsdens made their presence felt under the boards for the Leixlip side with a total of 21 rebounds, while captain, Áine O’Connor added 18 to the scoreboard for the visitors.

In Domino’s Men’s Division One, both Moy Tolka Rovers and Titans BC ensured themselves play-off berths, as the former earned a 103-94 victory at home to Mater Private Malahide, while Titans edged Maigh Cuilinn 82-78 in Saturday night’s Galway derby in Ballinfoyle Castlegar Centre.

Scotts Lakers Killarney moved closer to a play-off spot after they ran out 77-67 winners at home against neighbouring rivals, Killarney Cougars, while Drogheda Wolves suffered another setback in their drive to make it beyond the regular season after they lost out 80-71 to Ulster University in Ballymakenny College.

Tipp Talons saw off SETU Waterford Vikings 74-67 in Scoil Ruain, while Joels Dublin Lions returned home from Phoenix Centre celebrating a 95-73 success over Carrick Cruisers.

North Conference winners, ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers picked up a 95-81 victory over Team NorthWest in ATU Donegal after South Conference winners, Limerick Celtics suffered their very first reversal of the season following a 91-86 derby defeat at the hands of Limerick Sport Eagles in UL Arena last Wednesday.

In Domino’s Women’s Division One, Limerick Sport Huskies remained well in the hunt for a second-place finish after they enjoyed an 81-49 win over Moy Tolka Rovers in St. Munchin’s College.

Regular season winners, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles are now the only remaining unbeaten team across the four National League divisions and they pushed that perfect run in Division One out to 14 games after they overpowered Templeogue 86-41 in Virginia Show Centre.

Cleveland Rockets fought back from seven points down midway through the second quarter to card a 109-74 victory on the road against Oblate Dynamos in Inchciore, while Abbey Seals Dublin Lions won their Dublin derby at iSecure Swords Thunder 70-66

For extended rights-free Domino's Men's Division One and Domino's Women's Division One copy, click here.

Results

Domino’s Men’s Super League

Wednesday February 26th

Flexachem KCYMS 87-91 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Friday February 28th

Energywise Ireland Neptune 94-92 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 79-84 UCD Marian

Killester 72-88 Griffith College Éanna

Saturday March 1st

Belfast Star 94-91 Flexachem KCYMS

EJ Sligo All-Stars 91-98 UCC Demons

Bright St. Vincent’s 67-81 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Sunday March 2nd

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 82-69 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

EJ Sligo All-Stars 99-71 Templeogue

Maree 86-120 Belfast Star

UCD Marian 87-90 Griffith College Éanna

UCC Demons 108-96 Killester

Domino’s Women’s Super League

Saturday March 1st

University of Galway Mystics 34-85 FloMAX Liffey Celtics

Utility Trust St. Paul’s 62-80 Trinity Meteors

Killester 79-59 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

Sunday March 2nd

The Address UCC Glanmire 68-69 Midland Park Portlaoise Panthers,

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 73-79 SETU Waterford Wildcats

Advertisement

Domino’s Men’s Division One

Wednesday February 26th

Limerick Sport Eagles 91-86 Limerick Celtics

Saturday March 1st

Team NorthWest 81-95 ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers

Tipp Talons 74-67 SETU Waterford Vikings

Moy Tolka Rovers 103-94 Mater Private Malahide

Titans BC 82-78 Maigh Cuilinn

Drogheda Wolves 71-80 Ulster University

Carrick Cruisers 73-95 Joels Dublin Lions

Scotts Lakers Killarney 77-67 Killarney Cougars

Domino’s Women’s Division One

Saturday March 1st

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 86-41 Templeogue

Limerick Sport Huskies 81-49 Moy Tolka Rovers

Oblate Dynamos 74-109 Cleveland Rockets

Sunday March 2nd

iSecure Swords Thunder 66-70 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Fixtures

Domino’s Men’s Super League

Saturday March 8th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU vs Bright St. Vincent’s, MTU Arena, 1600

Energywise Ireland Neptune vs Maree, Neptune Stadium, 1830

Belfast Star vs EJ Sligo All-Stars, Newforge Sports Complex, 1830

Griffith College Éanna vs Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna, 1900

Killester vs Templeogue, IWA Clontarf, 1915

Flexachem KCYMS vs UCC Demons, Killorglin Sports Complex, 1915

Thursday March 13th

Templeogue vs Griffith College Éanna, National Basketball Arena, 1900

Domino’s Women’s Super League

Saturday March 8th

Catalyst Fr. Mathews vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs Utility Trust St. Paul’s, Mercy College, 1700

Trinity Meteors vs Midland Park Portlaoise Panthers, Coláiste Íosagáin, 1730

FloMAX Liffey Celtics vs Killester, Leixlip Amenities, 1900

Advertisement

Domino’s Men’s Division One

Saturday March 8th

Tipp Talons vs Carrick Cruisers, Scoil Ruain, Killenaule, 1830

Mater Private Malahide vs Limerick Celtics, Malahide Community School, 1900

Titans BC vs Team NorthWest, Ballinfoyle Castlegar Centre, 1900

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers vs Maigh Cuilinn, St. Mary’s Hall, 1900

Scotts Lakers Killarney vs Moy Tolka Rovers, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 1930

Drogheda Wolves vs Killarney Cougars, Ballymakenny College, 1930

Joels Dublin Lions vs SETU Waterford Vikings, Coláiste Bríde, 1930

Domino’s Women’s Division One

Saturday March 8th

Cleveland Rockets vs iSecure Swords Thunder, Newforge Sports Complex, 1400

Templeogue vs Limerick Celtics, Nord Anglia, 1600

Moy Tolka Rovers vs McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, Tolka Rovers, 1700

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions vs Limerick Sport Huskies, Coláiste Bríde, 1730