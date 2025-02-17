Basketball Ireland weekend review

SETU Waterford Wildcats remain six points clear at the top of Women’s Super League after they prevailed 94-91 in an epic battle against defending champions, Killester that went to overtime in Mercy College on Sunday afternoon, while in Men’s Super League, leaders UCC Demons weathered a colossal challenge from relegation-threatened Templeogue to secure a 98-91 victory in Parochial Hall on Saturday evening.

SETU Waterford Wildcats capped off a huge double-game weekend for them in Women’s Super League with an enthralling 94-91 overtime victory against defending champions, Killester in Mercy College on Sunday afternoon.

Ashia McCalla, who held her nerve on the free-throw line to effectively force overtime, then delivered the buzzer-beating three that separated these two sides at the close of an epic battle, Wildcats subsequently remaining six points clear at the summit.

Advertisement

Having barely managed to weather a huge fourth-quarter revival by Trinity Meteors in their narrow 83-79 victory in Coláiste Íosagáin the previous day, Waterford had to again dig very deep to see off a Killester outfit, who, themselves, had carded a 70-52 win over Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers at home on Saturday.

Samantha Haiby served up another big performance with 29 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, but even that could not help inspire Killester to victory, as Wildcats exacted revenge on the Dublin side for their four-point loss on the opening day of the season, Sarah Hickey and McCalla carding a huge 50 points and 30 rebounds between them.

Delighted at the manner in which her side fought their way back from 14 points down early in the second quarter for the win, SETU Waterford Wildcats head coach, Jillian Hayes said “Killester started off really well, but I feel like we showed great resilience and great patience to get ourselves right back in the game by half-time.

Advertisement

“It was a very physical contest from both sides. Both teams really wanted it badly and we’re just delighted to get back-to-back wins. They’re not easy to come by, but it’s fantastic for us to achieve two big wins in such a short space of time” she said.

After shipping two straight defeats at the hands of Trinity Meteors and SETU Waterford Wildcats, FloMAX Liffey Celtics made a return to winning ways after they saw off Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 77-68 in Parochial Hall on Sunday.

While the Leixlip side made an impressive start, opening up an 11-point lead by the close of the first quarter, Brunell edged the next two to keep their opponents very much on the toes.

Advertisement

But Celtics managed to remain out in front thanks in no small measure to the 50-point total for which Alexandra Navarette and Áine O’Connor combined, along with the additional 10 that Hazel Finn served up in the fourth.

“We’re delighted to come away with the win as Parochial is never an easy place to go” said Karl Kilbride, FloMAX Liffey Celtics head coach. “To not play particularly well on offence, and still get a win, we’re fairly happy.”

DelJanae Williams put up 26 points and 12 rebounds as The Address UCC Glanmire saw off Catalyst Fr. Mathews 67-56 in their Cork derby on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Looking to end a run of two defeats, the hosts opened up a 19-point lead less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, and while Fr Mathews continued to battle away, they were unable to really threaten Glanmire’s hold on this tie.

Utility Trust St. Paul’s picked up their third win on the bounce after they accounted for University of Galway Mystics, running out 89-54 winners in Presentation Gym on Saturday afternoon.

The Kerry side made a blistering start to this contest, opening up a 19-point lead by the close of the first quarter, and they afforded the Galway rivals no way back, as Gracen Kerr and Mathilde Diop combined for 41 points, the latter also carding 10 rebounds and five assists on the day.

Advertisement

A nine-point run over the closing minute saw Men’s Super League leaders, UCC Demons survive a huge scare from relegation-threatened Templeogue as they emerged 98-91 winners in Parochial Hall on Saturday evening.

Templeogue served up a huge 31 points in the opening quarter and led by 11 almost four minutes into the third, thanks in no small measure to the efforts of Samuel Henderson and Jacolbey Owens, who totalled 60 points on the night.

But, fuelled by some solid second-half scoring from Patrick Robinson, Elijah Tillman and Tobias Christensen, who, between them, bagged 58 points by the final buzzer, Demons worked their way back, the latter taking some crucial points from the free-throw line over the closing minute, during which Daryl Cuff also drained a hugely important three.

“Templeogue were excellent and shot the ball really well” admitted Daniel O’Mahony, UCC Demons head coach. “It wasn’t one of our best performances, but when you can win these ones, it will stand to you” he said.

Killester will be hoping their 98-75 success against Energywise Ireland Neptune in Clontarf on Saturday night will have steadied their ship in Men’s Super League.

Defeats in two of their previous three games, including a 14-point midweek reversal at the hands of UCD Marian, saw them drop back to second in the table, but victory in their latest outing has kept them just three points off current table toppers, UCC Demons, and with a game in hand.

While Killester’s Kason Harrell and Neptune’s Tamyrik Fields each carded a huge 35 points, it was the hosts who could call upon that little bit more fire power from other quarters, the likes of Isiah Dasher and Andrew McGeever, who combined for a further 35 points for the Dubliners.

“It was great to get back on the court tonight after UCD completely outplayed us on Wednesday” said Jonny Grennell, Killester head coach.

“Neptune really punished us inside in the first half, but our bench provided the spark to get us the lead and we managed the game well in the second half” he said.

Bright St. Vincent’s bolstered their hopes of survival in the top flight following an 96-89 overtime victory at home against Flexachem KCYMS that ended a run of three straight defeats for the Dublin side.

JaRon Thames had a big say in this encounter, putting up a huge 37 points for St. Vincent’s, ten of which were registered in overtime to help his side surmount their Killorglin rivals, for whom Beni Fungula (24), Jeffery Okeke (21) and Jordan Blount (20) all figured strongly on the scoresheet.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors book-ended an impressive performance against EJ Sligo All-Stars with big first and fourth-quarter surges to secure a 103-70 triumph at MTU Kerry on Saturday evening.

Indeed, they outgunned their opponents by 20 in the opening ten minutes and refused them a way back into contention as they finished up with five players in double digits, among them Marquavian Stephens and Daniel Jokubaitis on a combined 37, while Jevonnie Scott emerged top scorer for Sligo on 21.

Defending Men’s Super League champions, Griffith College Éanna fought back from 14 points down early in the third quarter to dig out an 81-76 victory at home to Belfast Star.

While Belfast had five players in double figures, including De Ondre Jackson on 21, the hosts saw their own Sean Jenkins equal that game-high tally, while Joshua Wilson and Kristijan Andabaka, together, won 19 defensive boards on their way to a total of 24 rebounds.

UCD Marian backed up their mid-week 14-point success against Killester with a hard-fought 106-97 triumph over Maree in UCD Sports Centre.

Lovre Tvrdic was the indisputable stand-out for the hosts, putting up a stunning 48 points that went a long way to denying a Maree outfit that still had five players in double figures, including Joshua McGettigan on 25 points and 14 rebounds.

In Men’s Division One, Limerick Celtics nailed down top spot in the South Conference after they chalked up a 75-63 road win over Scotts Lakers Killarney on Friday night, AJ Williams amassing a huge 40 points to help see his side move to 18 and 0 in the table.

It was a hugely productive weekend for North Conference leaders, ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers as they arrested a run of two straight defeats by dishing out a 107-83 loss to Moy Tolka Rovers in St. Mary’s Hall on Saturday night before emerging 95-68 winners over Carrick Cruisers at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.

Ulster University moved clear in second place in the North Conference after they picked up a 91-72 road win over Joels Dublin Lions, while Drogheda Wolves fought back down the stretch to edge a 73-69 victory over Carrick Cruisers.

Joshua Reynolds put up 36 points as Tipp Talons recorded a comprehensive 100-63 victory over Titans BC in Scoil Ruain, while Aitor Munoz amassed 34 to help guide Maigh Cuilinn to a 115-95 win over SETU Waterford Vikings in Carrickpherish Hall, despite Aaron Jackson delivering a huge 38 points for the hosts.

Team NorthWest had just two points to spare as they emerged 82-80 winners from a titanic battle with Mater Private Malahide in ATU Donegal, while Limerick Sport Eagles fended off a strong challenge from Killarney Cougars to secure a 94-82 success in UL Arena.

In Women’s Division One, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles tightened their grip on top spot following their 90-70 victory over Oblate Dynamos in Virginia Show Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland Rockets recouped 11 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime and ultimately edge Limerick Sport Huskies 94-92 in St. Munchin’s College.

Limerick Celtics comfortably weathered a fourth-quarter surge by iSecure Swords Thunder to chalk up an 84-71 win in Crescent College, while in Saturday night’s Dublin derby, Templeogue delivered a big first-half display to earn a 70-48 triumph over Moy Tolka Rovers in Nord Anglia.

Results

Men’s Super League

Saturday February 15th

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 103-70 EJ Sligo All-Stars

UCC Demons 98-91 Templeogue

Griffith College Éanna 81-76 Belfast Star

UCD Marian 106-97 Maree

Bright St. Vincent’s 96-89 Flexachem KCYMS

Killester 98-75 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Women’s Super League

Saturday February 15th

Utility Trust St. Paul’s 89-54 University of Galway Mystics

Killester 70-52 Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers

The Address UCC Glanmire 67-56 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

Trinity Meteors 79-83 SETU Waterford Wildcats

Sunday February 16th

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 68-77 FloMAX Liffey Celtics

SETU Waterford Wildcats 94-91 Killester

Men’s Division One

Friday February 14th

Scotts Lakers Killarney 63-75 Limerick Celtics

Saturday February 15th

Team NorthWest 82-80 Mater Private Malahide

Tipp Talons 100-63 Titans BC

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers 107-83 Moy Tolka Rovers

Limerick Sport Eagles 94-82 Killarney Cougars

Joels Dublin Lions 72-91 Ulster University

Carrick Cruisers 69-73 Drogheda Wolves

SETU Waterford Vikings 95-115 Maigh Cuilinn

Sunday February 16th

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers 95-68 Carrick Cruisers

Women’s Division One

Saturday February 15th

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 90-70 Oblate Dynamos

Limerick Sport Huskies 92-94 Cleveland Rockets

Limerick Celtics 84-71 iSecure Swords Thunder

Templeogue 70-48 Moy Tolka Rovers

Fixtures

Women’s Super League

Saturday February 22th

Killester vs The Address UCC Glanmire, IWA Clontarf, 1645

SETU Waterford Wildcats vs University of Galway Mystics, Mercy College 1700

Catalyst Fr. Mathews vs FloMAX Liffey Celtics, Fr. Mathews Arena, 1700

Trinity Meteors vs Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, Trinity Sports Centre, 1730

Sunday February 23th

Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers vs Utlity Trust St. Paul’s, St Mary’s Hall, 1530

Men’s Super League

Saturday February 22th

Bright St. Vincent’s vs Maree, St. Vincent’s CBS, 1900

Monday February 24th

Bright St. Vincent’s vs UCD Marian, St. Vincent’s CBS, 2000

Wednesday February 26th

Maree vs EJ Sligo All-Stars, Calasanctius College, 1930

Flexachem KCYMS v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, TBC, 1945

Friday February 28th

Energywise Ireland Neptune vs Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Neptune Stadium 2000

Killester vs Griffith College Éanna, IWA Clontarf, 2015

Women’s Division One

Saturday February 22th

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Oblate Dynamos, Tolka Rovers, 1700

Cleveland Rockets vs Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Newforge Sports Complex, 1700

Templeogue vs Limerick Sport Huskies, Nord Anglia, 1900

Sunday February 23th

Limerick Celtics vs McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles, Crescent College, 1515

Men’s Division One

Friday February 21st

ND Audit Portlaoise Panthers vs Tipp Talons, St. Mary’s Hall, 2000

Saturday February 22th

Team NorthWest vs Killarney Cougars, ATU Donegal, 1700

Titans BC vs Drogheda Wolves, Ballinfoyle Castlegar Centre, 1900

Scotts Lakers Killarney vs Ulster University, Killarney Sports & Leisure, 1930

Moy Tolka Rovers vs Limerick Sport Eagles, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 1930

Carrick Cruisers vs Maigh Cuilinn, Phoenix Centre, 1930

SETU Waterford Vikings vs Mater Private Malahide, SETU College Hall, 1930

Sunday February 23th

Limerick Sport Eagles vs Ulster University, UL Arena, 1500

Wednesday February 26th

Limerick Sport Eagles vs Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 1930