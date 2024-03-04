Basketball Ireland weekend review

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU inflicted only a second InsureMyVan.ie Super League defeat on Belfast Star this season after they won out 92-87 in overtime at the MTU Arena, while in the MissQuote.ie Super League, both FloMAX Liffey Celtics and Pyrobel Killester carded wins on the road to remain neck and neck at the top of the table.

Andre Nation finished up top-scorer on 27 points for the homeside, while Adrian O’Sullivan and Nikola Roso combined for 10 over the additional five minutes that was required to separate the two sides, as Ballincollig remain hot on the heels of Maree in the race for the South Conference crown.

“This was a real hard-fought game that deserved overtime” said Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU head coach, Ciaran O’Sullivan.

“Star has the best record in the Super League for a reason, and they asked some tough questions of us all day. I felt we answered the majority of them in picking up the win” he added.

Maree did manage to re-establish their three-point lead at the top of the South Conference table on Sunday when they recorded a hard-fought 89-81 win on the road against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Tahmir Gadsden, Tom Dumont and Terence Lewis II, together, served up 64 points for the visitors, who have now completed the double over their Kerry rivals this season.

Only a day after they recorded a 101-92 win at home to Energywise Ireland Neptune, Griffith College Éanna dug deep into their energy reserves to edge a thrilling 80-78 win on the road against Bright St. Vincent’s, Joshua Wilson draining a bucket at the death to prevent overtime.

Just three points separated the two sides heading into the final quarter of Saturday’s Dublin derby, but Sean Jenkins and Wilson combined for 11 down the stretch to help see the Rathfarnham side clinch another valuable victory.

EJ Sligo All-Stars guaranteed themselves a play-off berth after they staved off a huge challenge from fellow contenders, Templeogue to win out 98-94 in Mercy College.

Chrishon Briggs led the attack for the homeside with a 34-point haul against a dogged Templeogue side that remained in contention virtually all the way through thanks largely to the combined 52 points from Vernon Jackson and Lorcan Murphy, who only, this week, announced his retirement from international basketball.

“Despite going down 12 points we dug deep and got the scores we needed” said EJ Sligo All-Stars head coach, Shane O’Meara. “The second half had some great moments, with both teams making huge shots” he added.

Flexachem KCYMS took another big step towards a play-off berth after they beat Maigh Cuilinn 83-70 in Killorglin Sports Complex.

Grant Olsson converted half of his 10 attempts from the three-point line on his way to a total of 31 for Maigh Cuilinn, who, nevertheless, sustained heavy damage from Lovre Tvrdic and Terry Winn, as they combined for 49 points and 23 rebounds for the hosts.

UCC Demons preserved their hopes of figuring in this season’s play-offs after they emerged top from Sunday’s Cork derby against Energywise Ireland Neptune, winning out 101-94 in Mardyke Arena.

Both teams boasted six players on double figures by the close of proceedings with Elijah Tillman top-scoring for the hosts on 24, while Jordan Blount put up 21 for Neptune.

Pyrobel Killester ran out comfortable 98-76 winners over Ulster University in Jordanstown Sports Village, Troy Simons and Kason Harrell each serving up 25 points for the visitors, while Gregorio Encarnacion made his presence felt under the boards with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Both FloMAX Liffey Celtics and Pyrobel Killester went three points clear of Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League table following respective wins on the road against Catalyst Fr. Mathews and Ulster University on Saturday evening.

FloMAX Liffey Celtics exacted some measure of revenge for their InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup semi-final exit at the hands of their Cork rivals after they served them up a 76-68 defeat in their latest encounter in Fr. Mathews Arena.

Despite a 28-point haul for Ariel Johnson, the homeside was unable to record a repeat of their cup success over their Kildare rivals, whose drive for the title remained on track thanks in no small part to the combined 39 points from Tianna Ayulo and Alexandra Navarette.

“We’re delighted with the win” said FloMAX Liffey Celtics head coach, Karl Kilbride. “The performance wasn’t our best, but these are games in which you just need to figure out a way to get over the line.”

A convincing first-quarter performance, in which they outscored Ulster University by 12, set the stage for Pyrobel Killester’s 73-51 success in Jordanstown Sports Village.

Jiselle Thomas top-scored on 25 for the visitors, while Claire Melia and Keowa Walters each provided 16 points and 13 rebounds to help the Dubliners keep pace with FloMAX Liffey Celtics at the summit.

At the opposite end of the table, University of Galway Mystics preserved their hopes of avoiding a relegation play-off after they clinched a dramatic 84-81 win in overtime against fellow strugglers Portlaoise Panthers in St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors survived a second-half revival by Panthers, thanks in no small measure to Emma Glavin who chalked up 27 points.

A combined 55 from Americans, Alyssa Velles and Jessica Fressle helped the homeside draw level with their opponents by the close of regulation time, but six points in overtime from Ireland senior international, Kara McCleane helped Galway secure a vital win.

SETU Waterford Wildcats refused to buckle in the face of a second-quarter resurgence by DCU Mercy and ran out 76-64 winners in Mercy Gym.

Deadlocked at 36 points apiece at the half-time break, this clash saw Shanai’jah Davison amass 34 points and Jade Compton net 26 to help Waterford see off a dogged DCU challenge that was fuelled largely by Brynley Fitzgerald and the 25 points she contributed.

It’s now four wins in succession for The Address UCC Glanmire after they proved too strong for Trinity Meteors, emerging victorious 85-54 in Trinity Sports Centre on Sunday.

Louise Scannell, Annaliese Murphy and Yasriyyah Wazweerud all hurt the homeside from the three-point line as they combined for 43 on the day, while Cheah Whitsitt top-scored for last season’s champions on 18.

St. Paul’s Killarney ran out 75-58 winners over Templeogue in Presentation Gym on Saturday to secure their spot in this season’s MissQuote.ie Division One Final. Now standing in their way of the title is an iSecure Swords Thunder outfit who booked their berth in the decider after they ran out 68-57 winners over Limerick Celtics in ALSAA. Meanwhile, the WNLC Cup went the way of Phoenix Rockets after they recorded a 68-63 triumph over Oblate Dynamos in Lisburn.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One, Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers went three points clear at the top of the North Conference thanks both to their 94-86 victory over Moy Tolka Rovers in St. Mary’s Hall and UCD Marian’s 106-86 success on the road against Drogheda Wolves. South Conference leaders, Limerick Celtics earned a 97-91 overtime win over Joels Dublin Lions, while near neighbours, Limerick Sport Eagles held on for a nailbiting 102-99 triumph over SETU Carlow that helps guarantee them a play-off berth. Mater Private Malahide enjoyed a 90-73 victory away to Team NorthWest, Titans BC ran out 95-64 winners at home to SETU Waterford Vikings and Killarney Cougars recorded a 93-82 derby win over Scotts Lakers Killarney.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Friday March 1st

Griffith College Éanna 101 - 92 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Saturday March 2nd

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 92 - 87 Belfast Star

Bright St. Vincent’s 78 - 80 Griffith College Éanna

Flexachem KCYMS 83 - 70 Maigh Cuilinn

Ulster University 76 - 98 Pyrobel Killester

EJ Sligo All-Stars 98 - 94 Templeogue

Sunday March 3rd

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 81 - 89 Maree

UCC Demons 101 - 94 Energywise Ireland Neptune

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday March 2nd

SETU Waterford Wildcats 76 - 64 DCU Mercy

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 68 - 76 FloMAX Liffey Celtics

Ulster University 51 - 73 Pyrobel Killester

Portlaoise Panthers 81 - 84 University of Galway Mystics

Sunday March 3rd

Trinity Meteors 54 - 85 The Address UCC Glanmire

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday March 2nd

Team NorthWest 73 - 90 Mater Private Malahide

Titans BC 95 - 64 SETU Waterford Vikings

Limerick Sport Eagles 102 - 99 SETU Carlow

Limerick Celtics 97 - 91 Joels Dublin Lions

Drogheda Wolves 86 - 106 UCD Marian

Scotts Lakers Killarney 82 - 93 Killarney Cougars

Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 94 - 86 Moy Tolka Rovers

MissQuote.ie Division One play-offs

Saturday March 2nd

St. Paul’s Killarney 75 - 58 Templeogue

iSecure Swords Thunder 68 - 57 Limerick Celtics

WNLC Cup Final

Saturday March 2nd

Phoenix Rockets 68 - 63 Oblate Dynamos