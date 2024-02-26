Basketball Ireland weekend review

FloMAX Liffey Celtics survived a huge second-half fight-back by Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell to defeat their fellow MissQuote.ie Super League title contenders 82-69 in Leixlip Amenities Centre, while the only InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixture to be played this weekend saw Maree beat Bright St. Vincent’s 84-58 in the Kingfisher Sports Arena to go three points clear at the top of the South Conference.

American’s Tianna Ayulo and Alexandra Navarette attacked the basket superbly, putting up a combined 48 on a night that saw the hosts carry a nine-point lead into the second half.

But, with Jayla Johnson and Kyaja Williams proving quite a handful for the Celtics defence on the inside and Danielle O’Leary hurting them from the three-point line, Brunell battled back in the third and led by three early in the fourth.

The Kildare side, however, got their defensive set-up sorted just in time to make a crucial surge down the stretch, as Navarette, Rachel Huijsdens and Áine O’Connor, between them, soaked up 38 rebounds to help see their side re-join Pyrobel Killester and Brunell at the top of the table.

“Fair play to Brunell. Every time we thought we were going to put them away, they just kept coming back” said FloMAX Liffey Celtics head coach, Karl Kilbride, who was demanding a big response from his side in the wake of their loss away to The Address UCC Glanmire the previous week.

“I thought the leadership from the girls was brilliant. Áine was amazing, while Allie and Tianna, attacking the basket were great. Everyone just stepped up.

“They’re the games you're going to have to win if you want to win the league.

“But I said to the girls that this win won't mean anything if we don't go and do it again next week and the weeks after” he stressed.

At the other end of the table, both University of Galway Mystics and Portlaoise Panthers suffered defeat at the hands of Catalyst Fr. Mathews and SETU Waterford Wildcats respectively.

Looking to bounce back quickly from their six-point reversal against Portlaoise the previous week, Catalyst Fr. Mathews ran out 105-81 winners at home against University of Galway Mystics as Ariel Johnson delivered a colossal 46 points for her side.

SETU Waterford Wildcats’ triumph was even more emphatic as they returned home from St. Mary’s Hall celebrating a 104-64 success against their Laois opponents.

Jade Compton turned in a huge performance for the visitors, draining five of her eight attempts from the three-point line on her way to a total of 36 by the final buzzer, while Sarah Hickey and Shanai’jah Davison weighed in with a further 37.

The Address UCC Glanmire made it three wins on the bounce after they beat Ulster University 82-65 in the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

Cheah Whitsitt turned in another solid showing for last season’s champions with a haul of 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Aine McKenna and Yasriyyah Wazweerud weighed in with a further 27.

Brynley Fitzgerald finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds as DCU Mercy did enough to see off Trinity Meteors at home 68-63.

Hannah Thornton and Rachel Brennan also made significant contributions for the hosts as they totalled 31 points and 19 rebounds between them.

In what was the only InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixture to be played this weekend due to Ireland’s FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifier with Switzerland, Maree recorded an 84-58 triumph over Bright St. Vincent’s in the Kingfisher Sports Arena to take the outright lead in the South Conference.

The hosts hit the ground running in this game, taking a 16-point lead by the close of the first quarter and extending that to 27 heading into the fourth.

Terence Lewis II enjoyed a big game for Maree, emerging with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Tahmir Gadsden and Kyle Carey added a further 33 against a St. Vincent’s side who still had four players on double figures, including William Jenkins with 17.

"It was always going to be tough against a strong St. Vincent's side” said Maree head coach, Charlie Crowley.

“We knew that if we didn't bring our best, we'd be in trouble, but, in fairness to all the lads, they put the shoulder to the wheel and reaped the rewards of it.

“We're now fully focused on next weekend’s trip to Tralee” he insisted.

In the MissQuote.ie Division One, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles’ 85-77 loss on the road against Phoenix Rockets earlier in the day, meant that Templeogue secured their spot in the league semi-finals without having to bounce a ball. That, however, did not stop them beating North Conference winners, iSecure Swords Thunder 73-69 in overtime in North Anglia International School. South Conference winners, St. Paul’s Killarney stormed to a 100-46 victory over Marble City Hawks in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, while Limerick Celtics ran out 58-45 winners on the road against Moy Tolka Rovers and Oblate Dynamos emerged 106-83 victors from their Dublin derby at home to Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Scout Frame amassed a colossal 46 points that inspired Limerick Sport Huskies to an 85-67 victory over SETU Carlow in Barrow Centre on Sunday.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One, South Conference leaders, Limerick Celtics earned the bragging rights in their ferociously-fought derby with Limerick Sport Eagles in Crescent College in Friday night, winning out 115-110 in overtime. There were wins for the top three sides in the North Conference with Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers seeing off a tough Mater Private Malahide outfit 85-78 in Malahide Community School, while Drogheda Wolves recorded a convincing 105-78 victory away to Moy Tolka Rovers and UCD Marian carded a 91-57 win on the road against SETU Waterford Vikings. Titans BC chalked up only their second league win of the season so far after they undid Scotts Lakers Killarney 91-84 in Coláiste Iognáid and Joels Dublin Lions put together a big second half to beat Team NorthWest 81-74 in Coláiste Bríde. Killarney Cougars’ game against SETU Carlow was postponed.

Results

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday February 24th

Portlaoise Panthers 64 - 104 SETU Waterford Wildcats

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 82 - 69 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 105 - 81 University of Galway Mystics

Sunday February 25th

The Address UCC Glanmire 82 - 65 Ulster University

DCU Mercy 68 - 63 Trinity Meteors

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday February 24th

Maree 84 - 58 Bright St. Vincent’s

MissQuote.ie Division One

Friday February 23rd

Marble City Hawks 46 - 100 St. Paul’s Killarney

Saturday February 24th

Phoenix Rockets 85 - 77 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles

Moy Tolka Rovers 45 - 58 Limerick Celtics

Oblate Dynamos 106 - 83 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Templeogue 73 - 69 iSecure Swords Thunder

Sunday February 25th

SETU Carlow 67 - 85 Limerick Sport Huskies

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Friday February 23rd

Limerick Celtics 115 - 110 Limerick Sport Eagles

Saturday February 24th

Titans BC 91 – 84 Scotts Lakers Killarney

Joels Dublin Lions 81 - 74 Team NorthWest

Mater Private Malahide 78 - 85 Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers

SETU Waterford Vikings 57 - 91 UCD Marian

Moy Tolka Rovers 78 - 105 Drogheda Wolves

Killarney Cougars vs SETU Carlow (postponed)