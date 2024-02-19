Basketball Ireland weekend review

The race for this season’s MissQuote.ie Super League crown took another twist on Sunday as FloMAX Liffey Celtics came undone in the Mardyke Arena, losing out 82-66 to The Address UCC Glanmire.

A week after they inflicted defeat on another of the title contenders, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, the Cork side served up another big performance to see off their Kildare opponents.

Cheah Whitsitt was uncontainable under the boards, soaking up a huge 22 rebounds and netting as many points, while Yasriyyah Wazweerud emerged the game’s top scorer on 26.

“Our defence and offence came together today” said Ronan O’Sullivan who was again overseeing Glanmire for this fixture.

“Our new Americans Yazz and Cheah are now starting to gel with each other and the team.

“The day was made all the better by the fact that our head coach, Mark Scannell was able to be at the game and back amongst the team. They got a great lift from his presence” he added.

After shipping defeats in their last two outings, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell returned to winning ways as they fought back from nine points down at half-time to beat DCU Mercy on the road 76-69.

Kyaja Williams and Jayla Johnson combined for 41 points and 19 rebounds for Brunell in response to the 42 points put up for DCU by Rachel Brennan and Hannah Thornton.

Portlaoise Panthers enjoyed a huge night in St Mary’s Hall on Saturday as they took another step towards survival in the MissQuote.ie Super League following their 80-74 victory over this season’s InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup finalists, Catalyst Fr. Mathews.

Ariel Johnson and Grainne Dwyer combined for 44 points to keep the Cork side right in it, but, under the guidance of stand-in coach, Jack Scully, Portlaoise never afforded their opponents a significant run and were rewarded with a victory in which Alyssa Velles put up 20 and Shauna Dooley 18.

“I’m really delighted for the girls” said Scully.

“They had a really tough first half to the season. A lot of people were saying they didn’t belong in the league, but they’ve just gone out there and beaten the cup finalists. It’s massive” he smiled.

In what was a clash of joint-first against last, Pyrobel Killester made light work of the struggling University of Galway Mystics, storming to an emphatic 95-39 victory at home to the table props on Saturday evening.

No less than seven players finished on double figures for the title contenders, among them being Keowa Walters and Ieva Bagdanaviciene, who emerged joint top scorers on 14 points apiece.

Trinity Meteors floored the pedal over the closing four minutes to turn a nine-point deficit into an 81-76 victory over Ulster University in Coláiste Íosagáin.

Myriam Ackerman hit seven points down the stretch to take her tally to 19 on the night, while Morgan Lenahan finished on the same as Trinity ended Ulster’s four-game winning streak.

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU managed to keep Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at bay down the stretch to secure an 80-71 victory that could prove hugely significant in the race for the InsureMyVan.ie South Conference crown.

The 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists that Andre Nation put up in the MTU Arena went a long way to seeing Ballincollig battle back from five points down early in the second quarter to secure the spoils.

"It was a solid win against Tralee” said Ballincollig head coach, Ciaran O’Sullivan.

“We had some huge contributions across the board and got over the line in a good physical game that will stand to us come play-off time” he insisted.

Maree prevailed in overtime against UCC Demons, winning 104-97 in Kingfisher Arena to keep pace with Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU at the top of the South Conference.

Elijah Tillman and Seventh Woods each amassed 30 points for Demons, while Tahmir Gadsden, Terence Lewis and Eoin Rockall totalled 75 for the hosts in what was a titanic battled decided by one phase of overtime in which Maree won out 14-7.

A combined 39 points and 21 rebounds from Lovre Tvrdic and Scott Angus went a long way to seeing Flexachem KCYMS secure an 89-79 victory over Energywise Ireland Neptune that improves their prospects of securing a play-off berth.

Tamyrik Fields chalked up 25 points and 16 rebounds, while De Ondre Jackson top-scored with 30 as Belfast Star took their impressive record to 15 and 1 following a 92-75 victory over Templeogue in the National Basketball Arena.

William Jenkins totalled 30 points and 18 rebounds on a night that saw Bright St. Vincent’s return home from Jordanstown Sports Village celebrating a 92-81 triumph over Ulster University.

Pyrobel Killester denied EJ Sligo All-Stars a fourth win on the bounce as they recorded a 103-86 home win despite Chrishon Briggs putting up 33 points for the visitors.

Killester’s Paul Dick and Troy Simons combined for 50 on the night, while Gregorio Encarnacion and Kason Harrell each weighed in with 19 for the Dubliners.

Griffith College Éanna held on to second place in the North Conference after recording a convincing 90-65 win over Maigh Cuilinn in the Kingfisher Sports Arena on Sunday.

Sean Jenkins and Matthew McClain each weighed in with 17 points for the visitors while Aitor Munoz served up 18 for the hosts.

There were some big results in the InsureMyVan.ie Division One on Saturday as Mater Private Malahide pulled off the shock of the weekend by beating North Conference joint leaders, Drogheda Wolves 89-71 in Ballymakenny College. Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers capitalised on that setback for the Louth side by drawing level with them at the top following their 95-70 win over Joels Dublin Lions in St Mary’s Hall. UCD Marian are now only three points off the summit in that group after they earned a 90-67 home win over fourth-place Moy Tolka Rovers. South Conference leaders, Limerick Celtics carded an 88-64 triumph over Titans BC in Crescent College, while SETU Carlow kept pace with them at the top following their 88-57 victory over SETU Waterford Vikings in Barrow Centre. Limerick Sport Eagles ran out 107-91 winners against Killarney Cougars in UL Arena and Scotts Lakers Killarney kept their play-off hopes very much intact with a 108-98 victory over Team NorthWest in Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre.

iSecure Swords Thunder ensured top-spot in the MissQuote.ie Division One North Conference after they beat McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles 78-69 in ALSAA, while Templeogue earned a 67-52 victory over Oblate Dynamos in Inchicore. Limerick Celtics’ 90-56 triumph over SETU Carlow at Crescent College saw them progress to the play-offs from the South Conference, while near neighbours Limerick Sport Huskies’ suffered an 85-71 reversal at St Paul’s Killarney. Abbey Seals Dublin Lions had just four points to spare (69-65) against Phoenix Rockets in Coláiste Bríde, while Moy Tolka Rovers ran out 84-55 winners at home to Marble City Hawks.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday February 17th

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 80 - 71 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Ulster University 81 - 92 Bright St. Vincent’s

Templeogue 75 - 92 Belfast Star

Maree 104 - 97 UCC Demons

Flexachem KCYMS 89 - 79 Energywise Ireland Neptune

Pyrobel Killester 103 - 86 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Sunday February 18th

Maigh Cuilinn 65 - 90 Griffith College Éanna

MissQuote.ie Super League

Saturday February 17th

Pyrobel Killester 95 - 39 University of Galway Mystics

Trinity Meteors 81 - 76 Ulster University

Portlaoise Panthers 80 - 74 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

Sunday February 18th

The Address UCC Glanmire 82 - 66 FloMAX Liffey Celtics

DCU Mercy 69 - 76 Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday February 17th

UCD Marian 90 - 67 Moy Tolka Rovers

Limerick Sport Eagles 107 - 91 Killarney Cougars

Limerick Celtics 88 - 64 Titans BC

Drogheda Wolves 71 - 89 Mater Private Malahide

Scotts Lakers Killarney 108 - 98 Team NorthWest

Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 95 - 70 Joels Dublin Lions

Sunday February 18th

SETU Carlow 88 - 57 SETU Waterford Vikings

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday February 17th

St Paul’s Killarney 85 - 71 Limerick Sport Huskies

Limerick Celtics 90 - 56 SETU Carlow

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 69 - 65 Phoenix Rockets

iSecure Swords Thunder 78 - 69 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles

Moy Tolka Rovers 84 - 55 Marble City Hawks

Oblate Dynamos 52 - 67 Templeogue