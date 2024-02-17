Basketball Ireland Instagram disabled

Basketball Ireland's Instagram page has been permanently disabled.

The governing body says it was informed of the news via an automated message from Meta on Wednesday, after losing access to its page last Sunday.

In a statement, the organisation notes that it has been subject to added media attention regarding the Irish women's match with Israel last week - but that nothing posted on its social media channels merits this decision by Meta.

It says it's appealing the decision and liaising with both the government and Sport Ireland - while continuing to showcase Irish basketball on its other channels.