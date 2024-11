Jordie Barrett could make his Leinster debut next week.

Leo Cullen's side take on Bristol Bears in the Investec Champions Cup.

The 27-year-old, who is at the province until the end of the season, missed New Zealand's Autumn International against Italy with a knee injury.

Cullen says he expects him to be in the camp this week and they will make a call on his fitness as soon as possible.