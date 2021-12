Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League at the Group stage.

They lost 3-0 away to Bayern Munich last night.

Manchester United had already qualified for the last 16 as Group winners.

Advertisement

They drew 1-1 with Young Boys.

Mason Greenwood scored the goal as interim boss Ralf Rangnick made 11 changes from the win over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea were pipped to top spot in their Group by Juventus after being held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St Petersburg.