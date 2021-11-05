Barca set to appoint Xavi-Howe for Newcastle

Barcelona are set to appoint their legendary former midfielder Xavi as their new head coach.

They've paid a five million Euro release clause to Al Sadd to allow the 41-year-old to succeed Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp.

Xavi won 25 major trophies during his 17 year playing career at Barcelona.

Eddie Howe is close to being confirmed as the new manager of Newcastle.

He'd replace Steve Bruce with the team second from bottom in the Premier League and without a win all season.

Howe, who's been out of work since leaving Bournemouth last year, is reportedly set to be offered a two-and-a-half year deal.